Companies

Bayer postpones more glyphosate lawsuits in pursuit of settlements

06 December 2019 - 18:04 Ludwig Burger
Environmental activists before Bayer's AGM in Bonn, Germany, April 26 2019. Picture: REUTERS/THILO SCHUELGEN
Environmental activists before Bayer's AGM in Bonn, Germany, April 26 2019. Picture: REUTERS/THILO SCHUELGEN

Frankfurt — Germany’s Bayer has agreed with plaintiffs to postpone its next two US lawsuits over the alleged cancer-causing effects of its glyphosate-based weed killers to allow more time for talks on a settlement.

The company, which is facing 42,700 US plaintiffs, is widely expected to eventually buy itself out of the litigation, with analysts putting the size of a future settlement at between $8bn and $12bn.

Bayer agreed with the plaintiff to delay for about six months a case in the California superior court for Lake County scheduled for January 15, a company spokesperson said in a written statement.

A second case due to begin on January 21 in the California superior court for Alameda County would also be postponed until a date yet to be determined.

Bayer said the postponements will provide more time for it and representatives of the plaintiffs to “engage constructively in the mediation process”.

The company, which acquired the weed killer brands last year as part of a $63bn takeover of Monsanto, has ruled out pulling the products from the US market, citing regulators and extensive research which have found glyphosate to be safe.

Early in 2020 it will appeal to reverse the first three US court rulings that awarded tens of millions of dollars to each plaintiff.

Other trials initially scheduled for 2019 have already been postponed.

Reuters

Cancer lawsuits threaten Bayer’s Monsanto gamble

With a market cap about €55bn, Bayer is now worth less than it originally paid for Monsanto, and some say legal payouts could reach up to €20bn
Companies
4 months ago

Bayer sells Dr Scholl’s for $585m

Sale is part of a bid to reorganise core business following its acquisition of US seeds and pesticides giant Monsanto
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.