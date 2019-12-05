Takata in another vehicle recall over deadly airbags

Washington — Takata, the parts supplier behind the largest vehicle recall ever, told US safety regulators another 1.4-million vehicles need to be repaired over a defect linked to the death of a BMW driver and two other injuries in overseas markets.

Components Takata supplied to five of the world’s biggest car manufacturers may absorb moisture that could either cause airbags to rupture or under-inflate, according to a notice on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA’s) website. The recall involves parts produced from 1995 through 1999 and sold to BMW, Volkswagen’s Audi, Toyota, Honda and Mitsubishi.

BMW issued three recalls covering about 116,000 US vehicles containing the parts and recommended about 8,000 of those should not be driven until they’re fixed, NHTSA said in a statement. The luxury-car maker is aware of one fatality and one injury in Australia linked to the faulty airbag inflators, plus another injury in Cyprus, according to filings with the agency. The company told NHTSA in November it hadn’t received reports of similar incidents in the US

The callbacks and fatality disclosed on Wednesday are the latest twist in a years-long saga that landed Takata in bankruptcy two years ago. The Japanese manufacturer supplied tens of millions of defective airbag inflators for years that were prone to exploding in a crash and injuring or killing car occupants by spraying metal shards. The company pleaded guilty as part of a $1bn settlement with the US Justice Department over its handling of the issue.

Past Takata recalls were blamed on its use of ammonium nitrate as a propellant to inflate airbags in the event of a crash. For its latest safety campaign, the company is citing a manufacturing issue that affected inflators containing a non-azide propellant.

The parts maker said it produced and sold 4.45-million of the inflators globally during the time period covered by the recall. According to Takata’s safety recall report to NHTSA, the number of inflators it produced for vehicles sold in the US was “substantially smaller but is not precisely known at this time”. Because of the age of the potentially affected vehicles, only a portion remain in service, the company said.

BMW is the only carmaker to have issued vehicle recalls in US over the inflators so far. In the statement, NHTSA said Honda is assessing how many of its cars are potentially affected. Just one Mitsubishi model is affected, and the agency said it’s in discussions with the other automakers.

Audi’s US unit is co-operating with NHTSA and investigating whether some its US vehicles from model years 1997 through 1999 are affected, said a spokesperson.

Takata was bought in April 2018 by a unit of China’s Ningbo Joyson Electronic and the combined unit was renamed Joyson Safety Systems.

Bloomberg