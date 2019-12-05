GM and LG Chem to create $2.3bn EV-battery venture in US

Warren — General Motors (GM) and South Korea’s LG Chem said on Thursday that they will invest $2.3bn to set up an electric vehicle (EV) battery-cell joint venture plant in Ohio, creating one of the world’s largest battery facilities.

The plant, to be built at a new site near GM’s closed assembly plant in Lordstown in northeast Ohio, will employ more than 1,100 people, the companies said. Construction is to begin in mid-2020 and the plant will have an annual capacity of more than 30GWh with the flexibility to expand.

At a media briefing, GM CEO Mary Barra said the 50-50 joint venture with LG Chem is aimed at “dramatically enhancing EV affordability and profitability”. She said the Ohio battery plant will accelerate the carmaker’s initiative to introduce 20 new EVs globally by 2023. “GM believes in the science of global warming and believes in an all-electric future.”

Barra said the new battery cells will be used in a GM electric pick-up that will start production in the third quarter of 2021 at the company’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant. Barra said the plant will eventually “have more than one product”. In October, Reuters reported that plant is expected to build at least four different EVs, including an SUV for Cadillac and a pick-up for GMC.

The Ohio battery-cell plant will boost LG Chem’s global battery capacity to 100GWh by the end of 2020, LG Chem CEO Hak Cheol Shin said at the briefing. Each company will invest about $916m, with the rest coming from debt capital raised by the joint venture, a GM spokesperson said.

Sources familiar with the plan said workers at the plant are expected to be represented by the United Automobile Workers (UAW) union and earn $15 to $17 an hour. If so, it would be the first unionised battery factory in the US. Tesla’s Nevada battery factory and LG Chem’s battery plant in Michigan do not have unions.

Barra said the plant’s workers will decide whether a union represents them, and said pay will be competitive with other parts plants. The average pay for a UAW worker at GM is about $31 an hour.

Ohio became a political lightning rod in 2018, after GM announced plans to close a car manufacturing plant in Lordstown. The closure was one issue during a lengthy strike by GM workers, and US President Donald Trump condemned the move.

Barra said Ohio is providing financial incentives for the plant, but declined to provide details.

