Fiat Chrysler underestimated value of its business by €5.1bn, Italy says

Milan/Paris — Italian tax authorities say Fiat Chrysler underestimated the value of its American business by €5.1bn after its phased acquisition several years ago, presenting the vehicle maker with a potentially hefty bill as it prepares to merge with French rival PSA.

The dispute relates to the company structure created in October 2014 after Fiat’s purchase of the remainder of its Chrysler unit, according to company filings and an October 22 audit report seen by Bloomberg. The purchases stretched over five years and culminated in the full takeover of the once-bankrupt owner of brands such as Dodge, Ram and Jeep.

Fiat Chrysler is now registered in the Netherlands with a tax residence in the UK — not Turin, Fiat’s home for more than a century. The move triggered the so-called exit tax that Italy collects on capital gains realised when companies move assets outside the country, according to the audit report.

Italy had a corporate tax rate of about 27.5% at the time, suggesting the amount at risk for Fiat Chrysler could approach $1.5bn, though negotiations could reduce any levy.

“We strongly disagree with this preliminary report, and we are confident we will successfully make the case for a material reduction in the assessment,” a Fiat Chrysler spokesperson said. “It’s also important to note that any remaining taxable gain assessed would be offset by carry forward tax losses with no material cash outflow or impact on earnings.”

The tax wrangle comes at an inopportune time for Fiat Chrysler, which is deep in negotiations with PSA, owner of the Peugeot, Citroën and Opel brands. The companies said in late October that they were in talks to combine, and Fiat chair John Elkann said last month that they aim to formalise an agreement by year-end. Fiat has also been hit by a lawsuit from US rival General Motors, which has alleged that a union bribery scheme inflicted billions of dollars in damages.

PSA is aware of the tax audit and does not expect it to harm or delay the deal, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing private matters. The French company declined to comment, as did Italy’s Agenzia delle Entrate.