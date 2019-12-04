Companies COMPANY COMMENT Sasol feels the heat on climate change Other sustainability issues are also finally on the energy giant’s radar BL PREMIUM

Sasol is feeling the heat as pressure mounts for it to better disclose and deal with the climate-change risks facing its business and the world at large.

The chemicals and synthetic fuels producer has a particularly pressing problem at its Secunda operations where it converts coal to fuel and is thought to be the largest single-point source of greenhouse gas emissions on the planet.