COMPANY COMMENT
Sasol feels the heat on climate change
Other sustainability issues are also finally on the energy giant’s radar
04 December 2019 - 17:42
Sasol is feeling the heat as pressure mounts for it to better disclose and deal with the climate-change risks facing its business and the world at large.
The chemicals and synthetic fuels producer has a particularly pressing problem at its Secunda operations where it converts coal to fuel and is thought to be the largest single-point source of greenhouse gas emissions on the planet.
