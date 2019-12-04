JEREMY THOMAS: The editor, a sadist, two rookies and a possible quid pro quo
Who knows what really happened 40 years ago when the Sunday Express published a story that evoked sympathy for a cop whose children were hurt in a blast
04 December 2019 - 15:22
In 1979 I had my first brush with the company known as Times Media Limited. It was a holiday job at the Sunday Express, a title that along with the Rand Daily Mail would shortly be killed off. Big sister the Sunday Times would live on, in due course joined by Sowetan, Business Day and others.
Now, 40 years later, the company has been bought by a consortium of people who happen to be black, which makes a nice change. Arena Holdings takes over from Tiso Blackstar Group, which will fall off the JSE.
