Expedia execs told to hit the road after board clash

New York — Expedia Group said on Wednesday that CEO Mark Okerstrom and CFO Alan Pickerill will resign, effective immediately, after clashing with the board on the travel company’s direction.

Board chair Barry Diller and vice-chair Peter Kern will oversee the company’s leadership team and manage daily operations while the board looks for long-term leadership, according to a statement on Wednesday.

“Ultimately, senior management and the board disagreed on strategy,” Diller said in the statement. “Earlier this year, Expedia embarked on an ambitious reorganisation plan with the goal of bringing our brands and technology together in a more efficient way. This reorganisation, while sound in concept, resulted in a material loss of focus on our current operations, leading to disappointing third quarter results and a lacklustre near-term outlook.

“The board disagreed with that outlook, as well as the departing leadership’s vision for growth, strongly believing the company can accelerate growth in 2020.”

Shares gained 5.2% in early trading in New York. They are down 12% so far in 2019.

Expedia has been ploughing resources into its home-sharing division, Vrbo, in a bid to challenge rivals Airbnb and Booking Holdings in the booming market for alternative accommodation. While Vrbo dominates the market in the US for purely holiday rentals, Airbnb and Booking capture a much larger share of the broader global $34bn alternative accommodation market, which also includes nontraditional hotels and home sharing.

Eric Hart, Expedia’s chief strategy officer, will serve as acting CFO.

Expedia also announced a new share repurchase authorisation for as much as an additional 20-million shares of common stock, which is in addition to the nine-million shares available under the existing authorisation.

