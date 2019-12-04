Adrian Gore moves to calm fears over Discovery shares
04 December 2019 - 21:23
At a hastily convened teleconference, Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore moved to address market concerns about a recent hedging contract involving millions of his shares and the sale of shares by a former executive director.
Gore’s so-called collar — a form of hedging that underlines an equity trader’s doubt about the short-term prospects of the stock — involving 8.8-million of his shares, as well as the sale of R116m worth of shares by former executive director Herschel Meyer, came amid low sentiment in the company’s share price.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.