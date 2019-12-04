Companies Adrian Gore moves to calm fears over Discovery shares BL PREMIUM

At a hastily convened teleconference, Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore moved to address market concerns about a recent hedging contract involving millions of his shares and the sale of shares by a former executive director.

Gore’s so-called collar — a form of hedging that underlines an equity trader’s doubt about the short-term prospects of the stock — involving 8.8-million of his shares, as well as the sale of R116m worth of shares by former executive director Herschel Meyer, came amid low sentiment in the company’s share price.