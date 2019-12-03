Companies Company Comment PIC can challenge confidentiality claims that keep Steinhoff report under wraps But perhaps SA's single-largest equity investor should first consider setting a precedent with an easier target, Tongaat BL PREMIUM

As one of Steinhoff’s largest shareholders and with access to the necessary funds for a potentially long-drawn out legal battle, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is well-placed to challenge the claims of confidentiality that keep the Steinhoff report under lock and key.

But perhaps SA's single-largest equity investor should first consider setting a precedent with an easier target, Tongaat. As one of the largest shareholders in this once-mighty sugar producer, the PIC would be the perfect party to challenge similar claims of confidentiality being made by the Tongaat board.