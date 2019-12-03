Neglect of 17 years caused California blaze, probe shows

PG&E said in an e-mailed statement that it “accepts” the conclusion in the report that its power line caused the Camp Fire. “We remain deeply sorry about the role our equipment had in this tragedy, and we apologise to all those impacted,” the company said.

California fire investigators had already identified PG&E’s equipment in a previous report as the ignition source of the Camp Fire. The utility commission’s probe revealed more detail on the rules that PG&E broke leading up to the blaze, identifying 12 violations. The findings may result in fines or penalties imposed by the five-member panel.

The district attorney of Butte County, where the Camp Fire broke out, and California’s attorney-general are still deciding whether to file criminal charges related to the blaze.

Estimating liabilities

The report is hitting just as PG&E prepares for a federal court case that will determine exactly how much in wildfire liabilities it is responsible for. In the coming months, a judge will hold hearings to decide on the size of claims stemming from the Camp Fire and 2017 blazes. The outcome could serve as the foundation of a restructuring plan that PG&E hopes will have it emerging from bankruptcy by the middle of 2020.

The commission’s report described PG&E’s routine inspections as “inadequate”, failing to detect defective hooks and other equipment prone to failure. One so-called C-hook close to the transmission failure showed a “material loss of over 50%” in one section, according to the investigation.

Based on PG&E’s own maintenance manual, the report said, “this is a hazardous Priority A condition which requires immediate response and continued action until the condition is repaired”. Butte County prosecutors asked the state to collect the hook as evidence.

PG&E said it has accelerated inspections since the 2017 and 2018 blazes and has “completed an unprecedented process to inspect every element of our electric system within the high-threat fire areas”.

The company said it has checked almost 730,000 transmission, distribution and substation structures and more than 25-million electrical components in those areas.

