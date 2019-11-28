SHAKE-UP
Brait will return to its private equity roots
28 November 2019 - 05:10
In a transformational deal for the Christo Wiese-controlled investment company, long-serving Brait CEO John Gnodde will step down in a major organisational shake-up that will see the company return to its private equity roots.
The sweeping overhaul also involves a R5.25bn rights issue, or 60% of the investment house’s market value, a blanket sale of its assets including the highly coveted gym chain Virgin Active and the introduction of a new strategic investor, Ethos Private Equity.
