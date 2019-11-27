Companies COMPANY COMMENT Transaction Capital shows the right business can thrive in any economy Ignore the low-income earning end of the country at your business peril BL PREMIUM

In economic downturns, one would expect the low-income earning segment of the population to be the hardest hit as they have little in the way of a financial buffer.

But looking at some companies’ financial results, one begins to understand just how resilient this part of the population actually is. Last week, Momentum attributed it to low-income households being more careful about their spending.