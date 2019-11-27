Tractor maker Deere cuts forecast as US farmers suffer double whammy

Chicago — Deere on Wednesday delivered a more cautious outlook than expected for the year ahead as simmering US-China trade tensions and difficult growing conditions keep North American farmers from replacing large equipment, the company’s top moneymaker. The shares tumbled to a six-week low.

Demand for machinery has taken a back seat as trade concerns have farmers worrying about who will buy their products, while financial-services results have come under pressure due to operating-lease losses. Construction equipment purchases are also set to decline.

Giving his first guidance for fiscal 2020, newly appointed CEO John May projected net income in a range of $2.7bn to $3.1bn. That compares with the $3.46bn average analyst estimate.

The outlook “appears overly conservative”, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Chris Ciolino. “It’s a case of a new CEO setting a low bar and taking a very cautious approach given some of the uncertainties facing farmers.”

Shares, which had rallied in the past six months, fell as much as 5.3% to $167.25, the lowest since October 10.

Global sales of agriculture and turf equipment are forecast to fall 5% to 10% for fiscal 2020, driven by lower demand for large equipment in North America. Construction and forestry equipment sales are expected to slide 10% to 15%. Last quarter, Deere announced cost cuts and said it would lower output compared with retail demand to manage growing inventories.