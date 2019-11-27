Regulators circle high-riding Uber and its rivals

London — Uber and its rivals disrupted global transport, riding on a lack of regulation to drive exponential growth. Now, regulators are closing in.

London’s transport authority banned Uber for a second time on Monday, citing concerns about customer safety after vulnerabilities in the app let drivers fake their identities in thousands of rides.

The decision shows that regulatory scrutiny of passenger safety is intensifying — adding a new front in a global crackdown that had focused on drivers’ rights. Uber isn’t just drawing ire in Europe. It faces problems related to sexual assault and a fatal roadside incident involving a self-driving car in the US. Rival Lyft is under pressure in San Francisco in sexual assault cases and Didi is under fire from regulators in China over its safety record.

The deepening pressure hits at the core of the business model of ride-hailing companies, which often operate at a loss as they undercut traditional taxi services to win users and aggressively expand into new markets. That makes them particularly vulnerable to increased costs associated with new regulations. And that’s spooking investors.

Uber shares have dropped 34% since it listed in May. Rival Lyft is also down about 32% since its March initial public offering (IPO).

“The horror show of bad news since its IPO continues for Uber,” wrote Wedbush Securities analysts Ygal Arounian and Daniel Ives in New York.

Representatives for Uber and Lyft didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.