Big pharma invests in gene therapy plants to boost production of hugely pricey drugs

Bengaluru — Eleven drugmakers led by Pfizer and Novartis have set aside a combined $2bn to invest in gene therapy manufacturing since 2018, according to a Reuters analysis, in a drive to better control production of the world's priciest medicines.

The full scope of Novartis’s $500m plan, noted in an interview with the company's gene therapy chief, has not been previously disclosed. It is second only to Pfizer, which has allocated $600m to build its own gene therapy manufacturing plants, according to filings and interviews with industry executives.

Gene therapies aim to correct certain diseases by replacing the missing or mutated version of a gene found in a patient's cells with healthy copies. With the potential to cure devastating illnesses in a single dose, drugmakers say they justify prices well above $1m per patient.

But the treatments are also extremely complex to make, involving the cultivation of living material, and still pose a risk of serious side effects.

Drugmakers say building their own manufacturing plants is a response to rising costs and delays associated with relying on third-party contract manufacturers, which are also expanding to capitalise on demand.

They say owning their own facilities helps safeguard proprietary production methods and more effectively address any concerns raised by the US. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is keeping a close eye on manufacturing standards.

“There's so little capacity and capability at contract manufacturers for the novel gene therapy processes being developed by companies,” said David Lennon, president of AveXis, Novartis's gene therapy division. “We need internal manufacturing capabilities in the long term.”

The approach is not without risks.

Bob Smith, senior vice-president of Pfizer's global gene therapy business, acknowledged drugmakers take a “leap of faith” when they make big capital investment outlays for treatments before they have been approved or, in some cases, even produced data demonstrating a benefit.