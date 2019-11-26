Alibaba shares rocket as it looks likely to outgun rival Tencent

Hong Kong — Alibaba Group Holding rose 6.6% in its Hong Kong debut, fueling the ambitions of China’s largest internet company as well as an Asian city rocked by violent anti-government protests.

Chair Daniel Zhang, lieutenants wearing Alibaba lapel pins, and Hong Kong dignitaries were on hand to strike the opening gong on Tuesday at a celebration of the city’s biggest stock listing in 2019. The company presented a Chinese-style painting to the exchange — a souvenir to go with the showy coming-out party.

The Chinese e-commerce giant’s shares rose to HK$187.60, compared to a HK$176 issuance price. They traded under the code 9988 — auspicious numbers in Chinese culture that purportedly signify prosperity.

Asia’s most valuable corporation raised about $11bn in the financial hub’s largest issuance of stock since 2010, a triumph for a stock exchange that, over the years, has lost many of China’s brightest tech stars to US rivals.

Now, the blockbuster debut by one of China’s most successful companies signals confidence in Hong Kong’s future even as pro-democracy protests grip the city, earning Alibaba goodwill in Beijing. It makes it easier for investors in the mainland to buy and sell Alibaba shares, which are primarily listed in New York.

It’s also a homecoming for Alibaba, whose decision to hold its $25bn initial public offering (IPO) five years ago in New York dealt a blow to Hong Kong’s ambitions. Listing closer to home has been a long-time dream of billionaire co-founder Jack Ma. More broadly, his company has been trying to sustain growth at a time the engines of China’s economy are sputtering. Like fellow internet giant Tencent (in which Naspers has a more than 30% stake), Alibaba’s exploring new markets as China clashes with the US over everything from trade and technology to investment.