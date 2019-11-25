EBay sells StubHub to Swiss rival in $4bn deal

New York — EBay is selling its ticket marketplace StubHub to European rival Viagogo for $4.05bn in cash, allowing the company to focus on its main retail site and address pressure from shareholder activists.

Starboard Value and Elliott Management, the New York-based hedge fund run by billionaire Paul Singer, earlier in 2019 proposed a plan to improve eBay’s performance, including a sale of StubHub and the classifieds business.

EBay’s shares rose 5.6% after the deal was announced on Monday. They are up 24% in 2019, giving the San Jose, California-based company a market value of about $28.4bn.

EBay bought StubHub in 2007 for $310m as it sought to bolster its online marketplace for secondary sales of seats to concerts and sporting events. Today, it is the largest resale ticket marketplace in the US, with about $1.1bn in net transaction revenue in 2018, according to eBay filings. The unit accounted for about 11% of eBay’s total revenue in the third quarter.

Viagogo’s founder and CEO Eric Baker co-founded StubHub while in business school, but left before the business was sold. “It has long been my wish to unite the two companies,” he said. “I am so proud of how StubHub has grown over the years and excited about the possibilities for our shared future.”

Combined, the companies will sell hundreds of thousands of tickets daily across more than 70 countries, according to the statement.

Geneva-based Viagogo was forced to make changes to its business after coming under fire from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority for misleading customers. The CMA suspended court proceedings in September, saying the ticket re-seller had addressed concerns it was flouting laws designed to protect consumers.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020, the companies said.

