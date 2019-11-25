Companies

BHP bets on e-cars and e-cities with stake in SolGold

Melbourne-based BHP paid $22m to raise its holding in SolGold to 14.7%, almost drawing level with top investor Newcrest Mining

25 November 2019 - 16:13 Thomas Biesheuvel and David Stringer
Visitors to the BHP (formerly known as BHP Billiton) booth speak with representatives during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual convention in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 4, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / CHRIS HELGREN
London/Melbourne — BHP Group increased its stake in Ecuadorian copper miner SolGold, another sign that the biggest miners are increasing exposure to copper in the hope that the electrification of cities and cars will boost demand.

SolGold shares surged the most since June after Bloomberg earlier reported the companies were in talks. Melbourne-based BHP paid $22m to raise its holding in the company to 14.7%, almost drawing level with top investor Newcrest Mining.

Brisbane-based SolGold’s interests in Ecuador include the flagship Alpala copper-gold project, which the company estimates has a potential 55-year life and is among the world’s best undeveloped deposits. The company is also studying 13 other priority targets in the nation, according to a presentation earlier in November.

BHP paid 22.15 pence a share, a 9.3% premium to SolGold’s 20-day volume-weighted average, according to a statement on Monday. The deal also gives BHP options to purchase another 19.25-million shares by 2024. It had built its stake in 2018 through two transactions and agreed it wouldn’t acquire further shares for two years without SolGold’s consent.

SolGold shares earlier jumped as much as 20%, and were up 7.3% by 10.25am in London.

In October, the shares fell to a three-year low amid growing concerns about SolGold’s funding as it burnt through cash. Its cash position was just $16.5m at the end of September and the company has since slowed spending to make that cash stretch until February, Liberum Capital Markets said.

BHP, preparing to install Mike Henry as its new CEO from January, is prioritising future growth in copper and oil, and sees Ecuador as a key focus for new mining projects. Dwindling supply from aging copper mines and rising demand from renewable energy and the electric vehicle sector will combine to boost the metal’s outlook, the miner said in August.

The company is also partnering with Luminex Resources on a project in southeastern Ecuador and carrying out its own work in the country.

Exploration will be “the most cost effective way” of adding to the company’s growth pipeline, outgoing CEO Andrew Mackenzie said in October in a webcast. “We have positions in some very prospective parts of the world where we think we can add significantly to our resource base.”

Bloomberg 

