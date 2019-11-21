Frankfurt — Germany’s competition watchdog will fine car makers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen a total of €100m (R1.6bn) for “anticompetitive practices” in buying “long steel”.

Representatives from the car companies and steel producers met twice a year “between 2004 and the end of 2013” and “discussed” prices for the vital raw material, used for building items such as crank shafts, piston rods and cogs, the Bundeskartellamt said.

“Where there was no further individual negotiation with the suppliers after these conversations, competition was prevented” on some elements of the price, the authority said.

The companies had acknowledged their participation in the talks and accepted the fine, it said.

Thursday’s fine is separate from a competition probe by the European Commission into BMW, Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler and VW, who are suspected of agreeing not to compete on emissions reduction technologies.

And still another investigation by the German competition watchdog targets “flat steel”, where several producers including Thyssenkrupp are suspected.

German media reported that the total fine in the last case could mount to €500m, spread among about a dozen producers accused of agreeing on prices.

The Bundeskartellamt has recently mounted several probes into the steel industry, levying a €205m fine against six stainless steel producers in July 2081.

AFP