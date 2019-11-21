Companies

Germany fines car makers over steel-buying cartel

BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen penalised for 'anticompetitive practices'

21 November 2019 - 17:24 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Frankfurt — Germany’s competition watchdog will fine car makers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen a total of €100m (R1.6bn) for “anticompetitive practices” in buying “long steel”.

Representatives from the car companies and steel producers met twice a year “between 2004 and the end of 2013” and “discussed” prices for the vital raw material, used for building items such as crank shafts, piston rods and cogs, the Bundeskartellamt said.

“Where there was no further individual negotiation with the suppliers after these conversations, competition was prevented” on some elements of the price, the authority said.

The companies had acknowledged their participation in the talks and accepted the fine, it said.

Thursday’s fine is separate from a competition probe by the European Commission into BMW, Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler and VW, who are suspected of agreeing not to compete on emissions reduction technologies.

And still another investigation by the German competition watchdog targets “flat steel”, where several producers including Thyssenkrupp are suspected.

German media reported that the total fine in the last case could mount to €500m, spread among about a dozen producers accused of agreeing on prices.

The Bundeskartellamt has recently mounted several probes into the steel industry, levying a €205m fine against six stainless steel producers in July 2081.

AFP

BMW bets on electric cars and increases battery orders

With dozens of electrified models in its future, the German car maker is even supplying cell makers with supplies of cobalt and lithium
Companies
7 hours ago

Germany’s Continental to slash 5,500 jobs as combustion engine demand falls

German car parts giant also announces plant closures in Germany, Italy and the US as it stops making hydraulic components for petrol and diesel ...
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Tribunal to probe Steinhoff and Kap for alleged cartel conduct

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.