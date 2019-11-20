Samir Assaf to be shifted from role as HSBC investment bank head

London — HSBC will soon announce it is replacing investment banking head Samir Assaf as part of a broader set of forthcoming senior management changes, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Assaf has run the lender's global banking and markets division since 2011 and will stay with the business in a senior role but no longer manage it, the source said.

Employees have not yet been informed in an internal communication about the change, separate HSBC sources said.

The pending change at the top of one of HSBC's more troubled business divisions comes ahead of a new strategy announcement expected at or before its full-year results announcement in February.

Interim CEO Noel Quinn is reviewing the lender's worldwide businesses as part of an audition for the full-time role under chair Mark Tucker.

Quinn, who took the reins after the shock ousting of John Flint in August, will be likely to look to make cuts in HSBC's investment bank to improve returns, sources at the bank previously told Reuters.

The global banking and markets business saw revenues grow only 1% in 2018, compared with 8% and 12% for the retail and commercial banking divisions respectively.

The Financial Times reported earlier on Wednesday on HSBC's shifting of Assaf out of his current role. Assaf did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters