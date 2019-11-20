Companies

Loss-making Air Botswana to lay off half its staff

20 November 2019 - 17:28 agency staff
PICTURE: 123RF/ANTONIO GUILLEM
PICTURE: 123RF/ANTONIO GUILLEM

Gaborone — Botswana’s national airline has unveiled plans to cut more than half its staff as part of a restructuring plan that will transfer ground handling operations to a new company.

The Southern African country’s carrier owns three aircraft serving domestic and regional routes. It has been running at a loss for more than a decade, mainly because of high maintenance costs for its planes.

The government has already tried to sell the airline, without success.

“In terms of the numbers of restructuring ... we have a staff complement of about 450 and the intention is to have about 210”, said Air Botswana director Agnes Khunwana at a media briefing on Tuesday.

The announced retrenchment stems from plans to eliminate the carrier’s ground-handling operations, which are to be provided by a private company that has yet to be established.

“In an effort to unlock value and aid profitability, the airline has taken the first step towards unbundling its operations by forming a ground handling company,” said Khunwana in a statement before the briefing.

She added that most of the laid off workers would be hired by the new company.

AFP

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

SA Express to fight service provider’s liquidation application

National

Government moves forward with plan to consolidate state-owned airlines

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.