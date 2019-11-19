Reinet net asset value slips on weaker euro

Johann Rupert’s Reinet Investment reported that its net asset value declined by €85m in the six months to end-September partly due to a decrease in the fair value of some of its investments, including British American Tobacco.

Reinet’s net asset value (NAV) decreased 1.8% to €4.7bn (about R77bn) while its NAV per share increased 0.5% to €25.44.

“The weakening of the sterling and the SA rand against the euro, offset by the strengthening of the US dollar against the euro has resulted in an overall decrease in the value of certain assets and liabilities in euro terms,” the company said on Tuesday.

Reinet said this was offset by dividends received from BAT of €39m in the period and increases in the estimated fair value of some its investments, including Pension Insurance Corporation.

BAT’s contribution to Reinet’s overall portfolio fell to 48.6% in the period, from 52.2% in March 2019. While Pension Insurance Corporation accounted for 34.2% of Reinet’s portfolio from 30.6%.

The Luxembourg-based company declared a dividend of about €36m, or €0.19 per share, in the period and spent €67m on share buybacks.

At 9.16am, its share price was down 1.08% to R284.01

