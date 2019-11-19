Companies

Reinet net asset value slips on weaker euro

The Luxembourg-based company says the decline is partly due to a decrease in the fair value of some of its investments, including BAT

19 November 2019 - 09:52 Odwa Mjo
Reinet Investments chairman Johann Rupert. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Reinet Investments chairman Johann Rupert. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Johann Rupert’s Reinet Investment reported that its net asset value declined by €85m in the six months to end-September partly due to a decrease in the fair value of some of its investments, including British American Tobacco.

Reinet’s net asset value (NAV) decreased 1.8% to €4.7bn (about R77bn) while its NAV per share increased 0.5% to €25.44.

“The weakening of the sterling and the SA rand against the euro, offset by the strengthening of the US dollar against the euro has resulted in an overall decrease in the value of certain assets and liabilities in euro terms,” the company said on Tuesday.

Reinet said this was offset by dividends received from BAT of €39m in the period and increases in the estimated fair value of some its investments, including Pension Insurance Corporation.

BAT’s contribution to Reinet’s overall portfolio fell to 48.6% in the period, from 52.2% in March 2019. While Pension Insurance Corporation accounted for 34.2% of Reinet’s portfolio from 30.6%. 

The Luxembourg-based company declared a dividend of about €36m, or €0.19 per share, in the period and spent €67m on share buybacks.

At 9.16am, its share price was down 1.08% to R284.01 

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Reinet’s tobacco habit is on the wane

For the first time since listing in 2008, Reinet's core holding in British American Tobacco is down to less than 50%
Companies
3 months ago

Reinet’s net asset value falls amid tobacco woes

A share price decline in its largest shareholding sees net asset value per share in the quarter to end-June fall 5.45%
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Reinet’s UK pension bet partially offsets tobacco woes

Companies

Reinet extends share buyback programme to more than R2bn

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.