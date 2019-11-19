Companies PensCorp’s influence in Rupert-controlled Reinet’s portfolio grows Reinet chair Johann Rupert said the increase in the estimated fair value of PensCorp stems mainly from an embedded value BL PREMIUM

Reinet, the investment company controlled by the Rupert family, is seeing the increasing influence of its investment in UK-based financial services company Pension Insurance Corporation (PensCorp).

Reinet released interim results on Tuesday that showed the value of Reinet’s investment in PensCorp, which services the UK pension retirement market, increased 10% to €1.63bn (about R26.6bn) for the interim period to end-September from €1.48bn in the six months to end-March (when the investment accounted for 30% of intrinsic NAV).