EasyJet commits to net-zero carbon goal

London — Britain’s easyJet is implementing plans to become the world's first major airline to operate with net-zero carbon across its flight network, the budget carrier said on Tuesday as it also flagged improving bookings after a tough 2019.

In addition to the plans to offset emissions from flying, the company also announced that it would launch easyJet Holidays in Britain by Christmas, offering its own beach and city breaks after the demise of tour operator Thomas Cook.

The carbon offset programmes will cost about £25m (R477.5m) a year, with the offsetting starting immediately, it said.

Airlines have come under increasing pressure to reduce emissions in the face of the growing “flight shame” movement, formed in easyJet boss Johan Lundgren's native Sweden.

“People are increasingly looking for companies to reduce their footprint on the environment, and this is an interim step,” the CEO said.

British Airways owner IAG has said it will carbon-offset its domestic flights, with international airlines collectively counting on a global carbon offsetting plan to cap CO 2 emissions from air travel at 2020 levels.

EasyJet's scheme goes further than the carbon offsetting and reduction scheme for international aviation (Corsia).

Lundgren said that easyJet's net-zero carbon plan was more cost-effective than if passengers took it upon themselves to offset their flights individually.

“It's a good deal for the customers ... we're taking on this cost and we're getting more out of this because of the scale that we're doing,” Lundgren said.

He also said that progress on longer-term technological solutions, such as sustainable fuels or even hybrid or electric planes, is also needed.

Over the past two years easyJet has worked with Wright Electric, which aims to produce an all-electric commercial plane to be used for short-haul flights.