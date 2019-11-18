COMPANY COMMENT
Return to London for Gemfields now planned
The fly in the ointment has been the father and son pairing at the top of Gemfields
18 November 2019 - 18:08
Give Gemfields credit for trying. It’s an odd stock to watch: despite it telling a great story about its emeralds and rubies in Zambia and Mozambique, and bringing a De Beers-type diamond model to the gemstone world, the share has simply failed to ignite on the JSE.
It’s not for lack of trying, but a look at its performance on the SA bourse shows that investors just are not buying the story.
