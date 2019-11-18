Mike Sievert to take over as T-Mobile CEO as John Legere leaves
Legere, who led T-Mobile out of fourth place among cellphone operators to the brink of a deal with Sprint, will remain a board member
New York — T-Mobile US said on Monday that president and COO Mike Sievert would take over on May 1 2020 from CEO John Legere, with the company promising continuity as the driving force of its recent success departs.
Legere, the self-appointed industry rebel who led T-Mobile out of fourth place among wireless carriers to the brink of a merger deal with Sprint, is leaving on April 30 at the end of his contract but will remain a board member. The move is a long-planned transition.
“As the architect of the Uncarrier strategy and the company’s complete transformation, John has put T-Mobile US in an incredibly strong position,” said Tim Hoettges, CEO of parent Deutsche Telekom and chair of T-Mobile US, in a statement. “I have the highest respect for his performance as a manager and as a friend, I am very grateful to him for the time together.”
‼️ I’ve got some important news! On May 1, I’ll be handing the magenta CEO reigns over to @SievertMike as my successor. This move has been under development for a long time and I couldn’t be more confident in the future of @TMobile under his leadership.— John Legere (@JohnLegere) November 18, 2019
T-Mobile slid 1.7% to $76.71 in early trading. Legere had been rumoured to be a candidate for the CEO job at WeWork, but a person familiar with the matter said last week that he was sticking with his current role for now. It’s unclear if the April timing could put him in the running for that job.
Sievert, as chief marketing officer and later as operating chief, was the brains behind many of T-Mobile’s popular initiatives. In his seven years at T-Mobile, he ran the “uncarrier” campaign, which featured no contracts, unlimited data plans and free taco Tuesdays. The promotions helped attract millions of new subscribers.
“In the months ahead, my focus will be on ensuring a smooth leadership transition and continuing to work closely with the board and Mike to complete the Sprint transaction,” Legere said in the statement.
With 6.5-million Twitter followers and an audience of millions for his #SlowCookerSunday shows, Legere isn’t your typical corporate cat.
His social-media presence and edgy underdog marketing plan aimed at giants AT&T and Verizon Communications, which he dubbed “dumb and dumber,” connected with consumers. Legere has nearly four decades of phone-company experience, including serving as CEO of Global Crossing after it emerged from bankruptcy protection.
Bloomberg