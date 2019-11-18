Mike Sievert to take over as T-Mobile CEO as John Legere leaves

New York — T-Mobile US said on Monday that president and COO Mike Sievert would take over on May 1 2020 from CEO John Legere, with the company promising continuity as the driving force of its recent success departs.

Legere, the self-appointed industry rebel who led T-Mobile out of fourth place among wireless carriers to the brink of a merger deal with Sprint, is leaving on April 30 at the end of his contract but will remain a board member. The move is a long-planned transition.

“As the architect of the Uncarrier strategy and the company’s complete transformation, John has put T-Mobile US in an incredibly strong position,” said Tim Hoettges, CEO of parent Deutsche Telekom and chair of T-Mobile US, in a statement. “I have the highest respect for his performance as a manager and as a friend, I am very grateful to him for the time together.”