Nissan recalls 400,000 cars in US

New York — Japan’s Nissan Motor is recalling 394,025 cars in the US over a braking system defect, sparking concerns that a brake-fluid leak could potentially lead to a fire.

The leak into internal circuit boards will trigger a warning to drivers, which if ignored may lead to a fire in “rare instances”, Nissan said in a filing dated November 8 with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“If the warning is ignored and the vehicle continues to be operated in this condition, the brake-fluid leak may potentially create an electrical short in the actuator circuit, which in rare instances may lead to a fire,” the Japanese vehicle maker said.

The recall, reported on Friday by US media, includes Maxima sedans from 2016 to 2018, Infiniti QX60 luxury crossovers from 2017 to 2019, Murano SUVs from 2015 to 2018 and Pathfinder SUVs from 2017 to 2019, the filing showed.

The document does not mention whether the brake system defect actually caused any fires or injuries.

The company also reportedly said it was working to fix the issue and that owners of the affected cars will be notified starting early in December.