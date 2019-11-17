Companies

HP rejects Xerox’s $33.5bn takeover bid

17 November 2019 - 23:53 Kanishka Singh
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru  — HP   said on Sunday it had rejected an offer from printer maker Xerox  to buy the company, saying the $33.5bn cash-and-stock proposal "significantly undervalues" the personal computer maker.

However, the company also said it remained open to a potential merger with Xerox and that it hoped for further engagement with Xerox management about the merits of a potential deal.

"(The board) has unanimously concluded that it (offer) significantly undervalues HP and is not in the best interests of HP shareholders", the company said.

"In reaching this determination, the Board also considered the highly conditional and uncertain nature of the proposal, including the potential impact of outsized debt levels on the combined company's stock", HP said, adding it had also taken note of Xerox's annual revenue decline in making its decision.

Xerox made the $33.5bn cash-and-stock offer earlier in November, HP said on Sunday, citing a letter received from Xerox on November 5. HP had confirmed Xerox's bid earlier but only publicly disclosed the offer price on Sunday.

Xerox had offered HP shareholders $22 per share that included $17 in cash and 0.137 Xerox shares for each HP share, according to the 5 letter. The offer would have resulted in HP shareholders owning about 48% of the combined company.

Activist investor Carl Icahn, who has recently taken a stake in HP, was pushing for its merger with Xerox, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Reuters

Xerox mulls $27bn cash-stock offer for hardware giant HP

HP’s printing business has seen falling sales, but it’s unclear how Xerox intends to finance acquiring a company several times its market value
Companies
1 week ago

Fujifilm gets out of its jam with Xerox

Fujifilm pays $2.3bn for a clean solution after the pursuit of Xerox plunged it into a two-year morass
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.