Companies

Top UK firms falling far short of gender equality targets

13 November 2019 - 16:57 Rosa Furneaux
A company's office building is shown at Canary Wharf in London, England, where much of the city's finance industry is located. Picture: 123RF/ MELINDA NAGY
A company's office building is shown at Canary Wharf in London, England, where much of the city's finance industry is located. Picture: 123RF/ MELINDA NAGY

London — Britain’s biggest listed companies will miss an official gender equality target unless one in every two senior hires in the next year are women, according to a new study.

Many in the FTSE 100 index of top listed companies are “well adrift” of the goal that one in three senior jobs should be held by women by the end of next year, said the Hampton-Alexander Review, which analyses gender representation.

It found just under 29% of leadership roles in the FTSE 100 are held by women — up slightly from 27% last year — and only about one in three available roles go to female applicants.

A separate goal that one in three positions on FTSE 100 company boards should be held by women was likely to be met, according to the Hampton-Alexander Review, an independent body set up by the government in 2016 to monitor progress.

“Research has repeatedly shown that appointing women is good for business, but companies are dragging their feet,” said Gemma Roseblatt, head of policy and campaigns at the Fawcett Society, which campaigns for women's rights.

“While on the surface it appears that representation of women on boards has increased, we know that many of these women are in nonexecutive roles. It’s time to give women real power, not just a seat at the table to observe.”

The report was published a day before British Equal Pay Day, which marks the date when women in the country effectively start to work for free because their salaries lag behind men’s.

A Reuters analysis of gender pay data in April showed financial services firms in Britain had made little progress in narrowing the gap between male and female pay and more than a third had gone backwards since last year.

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Mega-cap companies need special traits to become charging elephants

Diversification, predictability and economies of scale are some of the characteristics investors should look for, write James Cooke and Kathy Davey
Opinion
2 days ago

UK financial watchdog set to publish audit quality grades

The UK Financial Reporting Council has made the move to name and shame as UK’s top seven auditors still fail to make the grade
World
1 week ago

Criminals from around the world make UK a hub for corrupt wealth

Transparency International UK analysed 400 cases with a UK link over the past 30 years, and found that illicit funds had moved through over 2,200 ...
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

It’s a deal — sort of, as Brexit agreement has to pass UK parliament

World / Europe

UK employment falls as firms are leery of hiring ahead of Brexit

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.