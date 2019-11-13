COMPANY COMMENT
Secret vote for unions remains untested
But as it remains a rule of law, its time will come eventually
13 November 2019 - 17:28
As the platinum wage negotiations look likely to soon conclude without any strike action, a new legal requirement for unions to conduct a secret vote will remain untested for now.
The requirement came into effect in January and obliges unions to conduct a secret ballot among their members before a legally protected strike can begin. Unions are also required to have amended their constitutions to accommodate such a secret ballot, many of which have done so.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.