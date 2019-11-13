Companies COMPANY COMMENT Secret vote for unions remains untested But as it remains a rule of law, its time will come eventually BL PREMIUM

As the platinum wage negotiations look likely to soon conclude without any strike action, a new legal requirement for unions to conduct a secret vote will remain untested for now.

The requirement came into effect in January and obliges unions to conduct a secret ballot among their members before a legally protected strike can begin. Unions are also required to have amended their constitutions to accommodate such a secret ballot, many of which have done so.