Companies Company Comment No tears when Novus disposes of its thin-margined tissue business Novus’s new management team has been stoic about this prickly legacy issue and not rushed into disposing of the tissue assets BL PREMIUM

Not many shareholders in Novus Holdings will shed tears when the printing and packaging group disposes of its thin-margined tissue business.

While the need to diversify away from the strains of the printing industry was understandable, the 2014 acquisition of a KwaZulu-Natal-based tissue plant was probably not the best way to mop up profits.