Multichoice reports strong results and bets on more local content
Its operations in the rest of Africa narrow trading losses thanks partly to cost cuts and revenue growth
Africa’s biggest pay–TV group Multichoice reported higher core earnings on Monday, as it added new subscribers and narrowed losses in the rest of Africa operations.
Multichoice, which was spun out of internet giant Naspers in 2018, said core headline earnings rose 24% to R1.9bn in the six months ended September.
The company said its customer numbers rose 7% to nearly 19-million after freezing prices for its premium packages to defend its market share in an increasingly competitive market where US streaming giant Netflix is making inroads.
Its operations in the rest of Africa, were its television content is beamed in roughly 11-million households, narrowed trading losses by 47% to R800m thanks partly to cost cuts and the revenue growth.
“We are pleased with our solid financial performance and our ability to navigate a very challenging economic climate,” said CEO Calvo Mawela.
Although streaming is still rare on the continent hobbled by slow internet speeds, Mawela is hopeful that his strategy of investing in local content such as The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Hollywood blockbusters would set it apart from rivals.
“We remain focused on ramping up our investment in local content,” Mawela said.
When Naspers hived off Multichoice in 2018 it created a R54bn company with R6.9bn war chest. The company is on course to pay R2.5bn in dividend in the 2020 financial year.