Multichoice reports strong results and bets on more local content

Africa’s biggest pay–TV group Multichoice reported higher core earnings on Monday, as it added new subscribers and narrowed losses in the rest of Africa operations.

Multichoice, which was spun out of internet giant Naspers in 2018, said core headline earnings rose 24% to R1.9bn in the six months ended September.

The company said its customer numbers rose 7% to nearly 19-million after freezing prices for its premium packages to defend its market share in an increasingly competitive market where US streaming giant Netflix is making inroads.

Its operations in the rest of Africa, were its television content is beamed in roughly 11-million households, narrowed trading losses by 47% to R800m thanks partly to cost cuts and the revenue growth.

“We are pleased with our solid financial performance and our ability to navigate a very challenging economic climate,” said CEO Calvo Mawela.