More detail on Rebosis-Delta merger needed It makes sense for Delta, which has a relatively low LTV of 44.3% to rescue Rebosis Property Fund, with an LTV of 60%

Rebosis Property Fund is likely to be taken over by Delta Property Fund and not the other way around.

Two of the original black-owned and managed property groups to list on the JSE released financial results in the past week, which painted pretty different pictures of the future.