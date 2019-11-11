Companies Allan Gray was always occupied with getting the best performance for clients Gray was the most influential person in my career, and those of so many of my colleagues who have achieved remarkable success BL PREMIUM

It was with great sadness that I learnt of the passing of Allan William Buchanan Gray, founder of Allan Gray Ltd, the largest privately owned investment manager in SA, as well as Allan Gray Australia and the international Orbis Group, with $39bn (about R580bn) under management.

Gray was the most influential person in my career, as well as the careers of so many of my colleagues who have gone on to achieve remarkable success and make their names throughout the world in the investment management industry. Among them were the late Dr Simon Marais, co-founder of Allan Gray Australia; Anet Ahern, CEO of PSG Asset Management; Garth Rossler, chief investment officer and former-CEO, and John Kightley, former chair of Maple-Brown Abbott Investment Managers in Australia; and Stephen Mildenhall, founder of Contrarius Investment Management in Jersey.