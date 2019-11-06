Companies COMPANY COMMENT An opportunity for Redefine to simplify its structure The property group should home in on local assets and those in Poland BL PREMIUM

Redefine Properties has an opportunity to simplify its structure and investment portfolio, which should be welcomed by many investors in the listed real estate sector.

Redefine, which is SA’s second-largest listed property company, has grown rapidly in the past 20 years under the management of former chair and founder Marc Wainer, CEO Andrew König, as well as property industry doyens Mike Flax and David Rice.