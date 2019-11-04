Companies

Ferrari shares surge on turbo-charged sales forecast

04 November 2019 - 17:57 Giulio Piovaccari
A Ferrari Portofino is displayed at a Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI
A Ferrari Portofino is displayed at a Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Milan — Strong sales of Ferrari’s Portofino and 812 Superfast models helped the Italian luxury carmaker raise its 2019 forecasts on Monday, powering its shares to a record high.

Ferrari’s Milan-listed shares rose as much as 7.4% to an all-time high of €155.15  (R2,556.12) after it reported “solid” third-quarter results, and were up 6.1% by midafternoon.

The “Cavallino Rampante”, or “Prancing Horse”, known for its racing pedigree and roaring engines, is pursuing an aggressive roll-out of new premium models to sustain its solid growth.

Ferrari said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebita) would be about €1.27bn for the full year, topping a previous forecast of €1.2bn-€1.25bn.

The carmaker also increased its outlook on 2019 revenue to about €3.7bn, from a previous forecast of more than €3.5bn, and on its industrial free cashflow.

“We expect the stock to rise but (the) focus will be on 2020,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note, adding that Ferrari’s results were better than expected from the top line down to earnings a share. 

Ferrari will present its latest new model in Rome next week, taking the total to five in 2019, including the F90 Stradale, its first hybrid car in series-production to be available in more than a restricted number.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Picture: SUPPLIED

In the third quarter output rose 9.4% year on year to 2,474 vehicles, driven by a 9.5% increase in sales of 8-cylinder models, such as the Portofino, and a 8.9% rise in higher margin 12-cyilinder models, such as the 812 Superfast.

The first deliveries of the Monza SP1 and SP2 had also begun towards the end of September, Ferrari said in a statement.

To support Ferrari’s growth and profitability, CEO Louis Camilleri’s strategy from September 2018 promised to launch 15 new models between 2019 and 2022.

In the July-September period, Ferrari’s adjusted ebita rose 11% to €311m, broadly in line with analyst expectations, according to a Reuters survey.

Margins on core earnings rose by 70 basis points year on year to 33.9%, close to Ferrari’s 34% target for the full-year.

Ferrari said its management will present details on its finalised brand diversification strategy in an analyst call later on Monday.

Reuters

Boeing and Porsche working on self-flying vehicle for urban use

Boeing has already tested an aerial car prototype for two to four passengers that can fly up to 80km — but Airbus is in the race too
Companies
3 weeks ago

Porsche extends its electric Taycan range

Entry-level 4S model joins zero-emission sports car line up
Life
2 weeks ago

Ford Mustang 2.3 is fast if not furious

Ford’s pony car is given a welcome makeover but the four-cylinder engine is meek voiced
Life
3 weeks ago

Ferrari F8 Tributo is fast and approachable

Sports cars just don’t get any better than this gloriously conceived Ferrari
Life
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Volkswagen denies plans to sell Lamborghini

Life / Motoring

Bondholders love Peugeot’s takeover of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Opinion

Renault needs to play nicely with Nissan to remain competitive

Companies

VW’s electric bet in China brings global muscle to zero-emissions race

Life / Motoring

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA explore potential merger

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.