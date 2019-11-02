UK trader sues his firm for mental-health discrimination

Bailie said he made his supervisors aware of the stress he was feeling but didn’t immediately tell them about his clinical-depression diagnosis for fear of losing his job.

Some of Bailie’s health issues came after market volatility in 2018. On February 6, the S&P 500 had one of its most volatile days since 2015. The market moves were part of a global sell-off that triggered panic in trading rooms.

Bailie worked until 11pm the night before, then drove back to the office at 2am to “undertake urgent damage limitation work on behalf of clients”, having received no help from the firm’s risk department, he said in his witness statement presented Thursday to the London court. He manually calculated margins for his customers while trying to speak to clients and to close positions so as to limit losses. The work was “both extremely physically and emotionally taxing and draining”, he said.

In British employment cases, an award is capped at just above £80,000 unless a worker can show discrimination or that they were fired for blowing the whistle on improper actions.

Bailie’s mental-health issues began in 2016 due to increased workload as a result of having to fulfill multiple roles. After being promoted to run the department in 2017, he told head of HR Gillian Phillips about the stress on his team and suffered a breakdown, he said.

Bailie said Phillips was hostile and unsupportive after he was diagnosed as unfit for work following the 2018 sell-off. Somerville-Cotton told his colleagues in an e-mail that Bailie would continue in a senior leadership role but that another employee would take on the role of co-head of the department with overall responsibility of the team.

Bailie said he heard about the change from colleagues while he was away, and that it was in direct contrast to the assurance he’d received from HR, making him feel undermined, bullied, targeted and harassed, he said. He said Somerville-Cotton was trying to drive him out.

Somerville-Cotton denies the claim and said the pair had discussed “basic structural plans” for the team before telling colleagues of the role changes. The co-head was only put in place to support Bailie while he was out sick and he only ever tried to help him, the MD said in his witness statement.

Bailie continues to suffer from migraines, impaired vision, nausea, insomnia, reduced motivation as well as negative thoughts. He’s often unable to get out of bed, leave the house or make breakfast for himself, he told the tribunal.

A separate remedies hearing will be held to determine cost of damages if Bailie’s claim is successful.

Bloomberg