News Leader
WATCH: How diversification has paid off for Afrimat
Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
01 November 2019 - 09:49
Afrimat’s diversification strategy is yielding results. The building materials and industrial minerals group reported a 19% jump in interim revenue and a 56.9% surge in operating profit.
This allowed the group to almost double its dividend to 36c.
Business Day TV caught up with CEO Andries van Heerden to talk about the group’s interim results