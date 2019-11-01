Companies

WATCH: How diversification has paid off for Afrimat

Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

01 November 2019 - 09:49 Business Day TV
Afrimat founder Andries van Heerden. Picture: Ruvan Boshoff
Afrimat founder Andries van Heerden. Picture: Ruvan Boshoff

Afrimat’s diversification strategy is yielding results. The building materials and industrial minerals group reported a 19% jump in interim revenue and a 56.9% surge in operating profit.

This allowed the group to almost double its dividend to 36c.

Business Day TV caught up with CEO Andries van Heerden to talk about the group’s interim results

