Energy companies all take a hard knock on lower oil prices

Houston/Bengaluru — ExxonMobil’s third-quarter profit nearly halved, hit by lower oil prices and weaker margins in refining and chemicals, with its three major business reporting lower year-over-year profit.

Earnings fell to $3.17 bn, or 75c per share, in the quarter, from $6.24bn, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier, the company reported on Friday.

It beat analysts’ recently reduced expectations for earnings of 67c per share. In October, the company warned that results would be hurt by weaker chemicals and lower oil prices, prompting analysts to reduce estimates from 86c per share. Exxon shares rose less than 1% in pre-market trading on Friday.

Exxon’s results mirrored weaker results at rivals BP and Royal Dutch Shell, which, earlier this week, indicated they might delay dividend increases or a buyback programme because of low prices. Prices have fallen for oil and gas as US shale producers keep pumping more oil amid slowing global consumption growth.