Energy companies all take a hard knock on lower oil prices

ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell and BP were all down for the third quarter amid slowing global consumption growth

01 November 2019 - 15:16 Jennifer Hiller and Shariq Khan
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Houston/Bengaluru — ExxonMobil’s third-quarter profit nearly halved, hit by lower oil prices and weaker margins in refining and chemicals, with its three major business reporting lower year-over-year profit.

Earnings fell to $3.17 bn, or 75c per share, in the quarter, from $6.24bn, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier, the company reported on Friday. 

It beat analysts’ recently reduced expectations for earnings of 67c per share. In October, the company warned that results would be hurt by weaker chemicals and lower oil prices, prompting analysts to reduce estimates from 86c per share. Exxon shares rose less than 1% in pre-market trading on Friday.

Exxon’s results mirrored weaker results at rivals BP and Royal Dutch Shell, which, earlier this week, indicated they might delay dividend increases or a buyback programme because of low prices. Prices have fallen for oil and gas as US shale producers keep pumping more oil amid slowing global consumption growth.

The company’s cash flow, a closely watched metric by investors, fell 24% from a year ago. Investors have been looking for the company to improve cash flow to cover its dividends and capital expenses.

Despite rising output from US shale, profits in Exxon’s oil and gas production unit were down 49% to $2.17bn on weaker prices, its lowest earnings in two years. Its refining business earned $1.23bn, down 25% from last year, on lower margins for its petrol and diesel.

Its chemicals business was down 66% year-over-year. Results have been weaker because of global over-capacity in plastics and higher project expenses.

Exxon’s oil equivalent production rose about 3% to 3.89-million barrels per day (bpd), the fourth quarter in a row of year-over-year gains. Its production in the Permian Basin, the top US shale field, rose 7% from the second quarter to about 293,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily. 

Chevron reported a 36% drop in third-quarter profit on Friday as the oil major was also hit by lower oil and gas prices due to record shale oil output in North America and a slowing global economy. Net income attributable to the company fell to $2.58bn, or $1.36 per share, in the three months ended September 30, from $4.05bn, or $2.11 per share a year earlier.

Chevron’s worldwide net oil equivalent production grew about 3% to 3.03-million bpd, but average sales prices fell both in the US and internationally.

Reuters

