Companies

Juul investment costs Altria $4.5bn

Altria’s 35% stake in Juul, which it paid $12.8bn for in 2018, has turned into a headache as the e-cigarette market grapples with vaping-related lung illnesses and deaths

31 October 2019 - 17:13 Tiffany Kary
A Juul Labs sign behind packages of device kits and pods at a shop in San Francisco, California, the US. Picture: BLOOMBERG / DAVID PAUL MORRIS
A Juul Labs sign behind packages of device kits and pods at a shop in San Francisco, California, the US. Picture: BLOOMBERG / DAVID PAUL MORRIS

New York — Altria, the US maker of Marlboro cigarettes, reported a $4.5bn charge related to its investment in Juul Labs as the nascent vaping market faces a reckoning.

The company said the non-cash charge isn’t tied to a single event. Instead, it cited a slew of challenges: a high chance the US Food and Drug Administration will remove flavoured e-vapour products from the market, various bans already put in place by some cities and states and other factors. The shares rose 1.2% in New York trading.

“The market may be relieved a bit that the Juul impairment charge was not higher,” Bloomberg Intelligence Analyst Ken Shea said, noting the possibility that Juul’s business prospects might not be as damaged from current events as many had thought.

Investors had been bracing for a write-down, and Fidelity Investments recently slashed the value of its own stake in the e-cigarette maker by almost 50%. In fact, shareholders may have been heartened to see Altria take its medicine now, rather than wait until May, when the FDA is expected to decide whether to authorise various e-cigarette products.

Altria’s 35% stake in Juul, which it paid $12.8bn for late 2018, has turned into a headache as the e-cigarette market grapples with a rash of vaping-related lung illnesses and deaths. Altria has also been named in lawsuits claiming youth addiction to Juul. These are new kinds of challenges for an old-guard company like Altria that’s used to taking things slow, getting FDA approval and testing the market before making big decisions.

“We did not anticipate this dramatic a change in the e-vapour category,” Howard Willard, Altria’s chair and CEO, said on a conference call. “The lung injury was something we hadn’t predicted.”

Nevertheless, the CEO sees the setbacks only pushing out by a year or two Juul’s ability to achieve the kinds of US margins Altria had expected. The company will eventually be “a contributor to our equity income line going forward,” Willard said.

The stock had fallen 6.9% in 2019 to the close on Wednesday, weighed down by increased regulatory action in the market for e-cigarettes.

The vaping scare may be a double-edged sword, since the outbreak of illnesses could push some consumers back to regular cigarettes. Willard said Altria's “core tobacco businesses delivered excellent third-quarter financial results” — even as its total cigarette shipments fell 6.6% in the quarter.

Altria reaffirmed its 2019 guidance based on the tobacco business. The forecast includes “little to no” contribution from its Cronos cannabis or Juul investments.

Meanwhile, Altria is moving forward with IQOS, a heat-not-burn device for tobacco developed by sister company Philip Morris International that arrived in the US very recently. Altria, which has started testing it in Atlanta, said on Thursday it would expand into Richmond, Virginia, and that it planned to increase investments related to the device.

It is too soon to give a timeline for when IQOS will be profitable, and Altria said it was paying the cost for promotional pricing right now on the introduction of the product. Once the company learns from the Atlanta launch, it will ramp up national sales more quickly.

Bloomberg

Vaping may take a hit from Juul crisis

Firm's misbehaviour risks crackdown on alternative to smoking
Business
3 weeks ago

Juul CEO exits as Philip Morris and Altria end talks amid global vaping crisis

Kevin Burns is stepping down as the US and other countries ban some e-cigarettes due to vaping-related health reports
Companies
1 month ago

Philip Morris brings cigarette substitute to US, at height of vaping furore

Its discreet launch shows how Altria and Philip Morris are trying to delicately test the US waters with IQOS — which is key to the companies’ future
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

More states institute vaping ban as more people get sick in US

World / Americas

Flipkart and Amazon pull listings for vaping products

Companies

E-cigarettes to be outlawed in India as concern about vaping increases

World / Asia

US’s Juul enters China as vaping draws sharp warnings elsewhere

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.