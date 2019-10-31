Ascendis swings into a loss amid R4.2bn in writedowns

Health and wellness firm Ascendis Health, whose share price has fallen 85% since the start of 2017, says it is urgently pursuing the sale of additional business units after suffering writedowns that are more than twice its market capitalisation.

The company swung into a normalised loss after tax of R459m in its year to end-June, from a profit of R93m previously, with the debt-laden company saying it may need to borrow further to retain its going-concern status.

At the end of the period, the company’s current liabilities of R8.6bn exceeded its current assets of R8.2bn. Total assets of R11.3bn, however, exceeded its R9.2bn in total liabilities.

As a result of the economic headwinds in SA and Europe, an extensive valuation process was completed, which resulted in a total impairment across goodwill, intangible assets and property, plant and equipment of about R4.2bn, the company said.

Ascendis, which has a market capitalisation of R1.8bn, said it had seen lower sales in SA due to liquidity constraints and supplier challenges.

The company is selling off noncore assets to pay down its debt, saying after markets closed on Wednesday that CEO Mark Sardi, who was appointed on October 14, was focusing on disposing of Cyprus-based Remedica, which it acquired for R4.4bn in 2016.

The Efekto, Marltons and Afrikelp businesses, which form part of the Biosciences division, were sold for R480m with effect from July 31 2019, the company said.

