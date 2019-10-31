Apple shines on wearables forecast as iPhone income slows

San Francisco — Apple on Wednesday forecast sales for the crucial holiday shopping quarter that beat Wall Street expectations, with CEO Tim Cook saying that new iPhone 11 models were off to “a very, very good start” as sales of AirPods, Apple Watches and streaming services continue to rise.

The outlook reaffirms Cook’s strategy to remake a company that consistently depended on iPhone sales for well over half its revenue to one that depends on services and wearables. Since 2017, Cook has had to implement the strategy while also shepherding Apple through a trade dispute between two of its most important markets, the US and China.

Apple said it expects $85.5bn to $89.5bn in sales for its fiscal first quarter that ends in December, with a midpoint of $87.5bn that is above analyst expectations of $86.9bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Apple shares rose about 2% to $247.50 in after-hours trading after the results.

Cook said that the revenue guidance was based on strong sales of services and wearables, as well as promising early sales for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max released in September. Cook said the forecast also reflects the company’s belief that the US and China will resolve their trade dispute.