Apple shines on wearables forecast as iPhone income slows
Apple says it expects $85.5bn to $89.5bn in sales for its fiscal first quarter that ends in December
San Francisco — Apple on Wednesday forecast sales for the crucial holiday shopping quarter that beat Wall Street expectations, with CEO Tim Cook saying that new iPhone 11 models were off to “a very, very good start” as sales of AirPods, Apple Watches and streaming services continue to rise.
The outlook reaffirms Cook’s strategy to remake a company that consistently depended on iPhone sales for well over half its revenue to one that depends on services and wearables. Since 2017, Cook has had to implement the strategy while also shepherding Apple through a trade dispute between two of its most important markets, the US and China.
Apple said it expects $85.5bn to $89.5bn in sales for its fiscal first quarter that ends in December, with a midpoint of $87.5bn that is above analyst expectations of $86.9bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Apple shares rose about 2% to $247.50 in after-hours trading after the results.
Cook said that the revenue guidance was based on strong sales of services and wearables, as well as promising early sales for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max released in September. Cook said the forecast also reflects the company’s belief that the US and China will resolve their trade dispute.
“I don’t know every chapter of the book, but I think that will eventually happen,” Cook said. “I certainly hope it happens during the quarter, but we’ll see about that.”
The forecast comes as Apple said it generated $33.36bn in iPhone sales for its fiscal fourth quarter ended in September, which compares with analyst expectations of $32.42bn, according to Refinitiv data.
The results mark the fourth straight quarter of year-over-year declining iPhone sales as the Cupertino, California-based company tries to shift its business away from reliance on the flagship product and toward a broader product mix.
But the above-expectations forecast for the holiday shopping quarter — traditionally Apple’s biggest sales quarter of the year — suggested that Apple’s price cuts on many iPhones were helping it regain momentum.
Apple’s revenue is increasingly coming from accessories such as the Apple Watch and AirPods as well as new services such as its Apple Card credit card and a streaming television service set to begin on Friday.
Apple said its services and accessories segments generated $12.51 bn and $6.52bn in fourth-quarter revenue, respectively, topping analyst estimates of $12.15bn and $6bn, according to Refinitiv data. Apple now has 450-million subscribers to its own or third-party services on its devices, and sales of wearables were up 54% versus the previous year.
“It was an incredible quarter for wearables,” Cook said. “It was a very broad range of services that set new all-time records, from our payment services to the search ad business to Apple Music, Apple Care, the App Store and cloud services — almost every kind of service we’re in.”
Apple also earlier in 2019 lowered iPhone prices in China, which had risen beyond the reach of many buyers there because of currency fluctuations. The move helped slow mid-year sales declines for Apple in China, and Apple sales for its Greater China region dropped a relatively modest 2.4% to $11.13bn in Apple’s fiscal fourth quarter ended in September.
Apple’s holiday-quarter forecast comes amid a trade conflict between the US and China, where Apple assembles most of its products and where many of its suppliers are located.
Tariffs on imports that would include Apple accessories took effect in September, though Apple has not said whether it has been affected or would pass the cost to consumers.
Tariffs might hit more categories of goods including Apple’s iPhone on December 15, though US and Chinese negotiators were working to try to agree on a deal in time for US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign in the coming weeks.
Apple said its revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter was $64.04bn, compared with analyst expectations of $62.99bn, according to Refinitiv data. Earnings a share were $3.03 versus expectations of $2.84.
Reuters