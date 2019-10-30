Santander sees 75% fall in third-quarter after one-off UK costs

Madrid — Santander has reported a 75% fall in third-quarter net profit after one-off costs in Britain, while ongoing pressure on financial margins in Spain offset a solid performance in Brazil, its biggest market.

The eurozone’s biggest lender by market value booked one-off charges of about €1.5bn as a result of a review of the goodwill ascribed to Santander UK, with uncertainty around Brexit.

On top of the goodwill impairment, Santander also set aside €103m for payment protection insurance (PPI) compensation in Britain.

Santander’s expansion overseas, especially in Latin America, has helped the bank cope with tough conditions for lenders in Europe in the years since the financial crisis.

“Our diversification is one of the defining characteristics ... and because of this we have continued to deliver predictable, profitable growth,” Santander chair Ana Botín said in a statement that Santander reiterated the bank’s commitment to reach a medium-term return on tangible equity (ROTE) target, a measure of profitability, of 13%-15%.

Santander’s shares opened about 0.3% higher before falling by more than 4% by 1.35pm GMT, underperforming the Spanish Ibex blue chip market. The European banking index was down a little more than 2%.

“In a negative market session, Santander is being penalised but it looks like profit taking,” said Nuria Alvarez, analyst at Madrid-based broker Renta 4 Banco, referring to a broader sell off in financial shares.

Goldman Sachs highlighted that Santander’s better-than-expected fees in South America broadly offset weaker financial margins in developed markets, notably Spain, Britain and the US.

In Britain, its third-largest market after Spain and Brazil, profit fell 63.4% due to a continued squeeze on mortgage margins and restructuring costs of €12m, while financial margins also remained under pressure.

Overall, Santander reported net profit of €501m in the period July to September. Analysts expected net profit to come in at €445m, according to a Reuters poll. Excluding the impairments, underlying profit rose 7% in the third quarter helped by trading gains.

Overall, net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was €8.8bn, up 5.5% from the third quarter of last year boosted by Latin America. Analysts had forecast a net interest income of €8.85bn.

Latin America supports growth

In Brazil, where Santander already makes nearly a third of its overall profits, net profit rose 24.7% in the quarter, while net interest income increased 7.7%.

As part of its growth strategy, Santander recently increased the ownership of its Mexican business to 91.7% from 75%. In this market, net profit rose 20.6%. In Spain, net profit rose 1% in the quarter, though net interest income was down 7.4% against the same quarter last year and 4.2% lower against the previous quarter due to pressure from low interest rates.

CEO José Antonio Álvarez said that a slowing of Spain’s economic growth was also “having a gradual impact” on business activity.

In terms of solvency, Santander ended the quarter with a core tier-1 capital ratio, a closely watched measure of a bank’s strength, of 11.3%, the same as in the previous quarter and in line with its medium-term target of 11%-12%. Álvarez told analysts the bank expected to end 2019 with a capital ratio of between 11.4% and 11.5%.

Taking into account a regulatory impact of 23 basis points with the full implementation of new International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 9, the capital ratio stood at 11.07%.

Looking forward, Álvarez said that between 2019 and 2020 he expects regulatory headwinds to impact solvency by between 80 and 90 basis points, with 60 basis points of that already accounted for.

