Old Mutual and Peter Moyo — the surprises keep coming Shareholders can put only so much pressure on Old Mutual to end the five-month long drama, but it's clear that cannot happen if the two legal teams keep surprising each other in court

Many Old Mutual shareholders have come out asking the insurer and its axed CEO to find an amicable solution that will put an end to the five-month bruising public battle between the two.

Except for Allan Gray, which has said in the past that the Old Mutual board should not feel backed into a corner by the share price movement and a few others who have adopted a “wait and see” approach, it does not look like the other shareholders will be getting what they want any time soon.