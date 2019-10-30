GE surges for a second quarter as turnaround strategy pays off

New York — General Electric (GE) surged after the manufacturer raised its 2019 cash-flow forecast for the second straight quarter, giving CEO Larry Culp’s turnaround effort a much-needed boost.

The industrial businesses will generate as much as $2bn in free cash in 2019, GE said on Wednesday as it reported third-quarter earnings. The company previously projected no more than $1bn in cash flow.

The revised forecast bolsters “another quarter of progress” as GE also works to improve operations and bring down debt, Culp said. The result came despite headwinds from tariffs and a cash strain on the jet-engine business from the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX.

“There’s still a lot to do, it is a re-set year,” he said in an interview. “But net-net, we’re pretty encouraged.”

The new cash projection, with a midpoint above Wall Street’s expectation, offers a measure of relief on one of the thorniest issues facing the Boston-based company. Investors have been bracing for weak cash flow in 2019 while looking for signs of a promised 2020 rebound, as Culp tries to extract GE from one of the worst slumps in the company’s 127-year history.

The shares jumped 7% to $9.71 before regular trading on Wednesday in New York. GE advanced 25% for the year year up to and including Tuesday, compared with a 23% gain in the S&P 500 index of industrial stocks.

“I feel better today than I did a year ago when I walked in,” said Culp, who celebrated his first anniversary as CEO in October.

Profit rise

Third-quarter adjusted earnings rose to 15c a share, GE said, topping the 12c average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales were little changed at $23.4bn, while analysts predicted $28.8bn.

The industrial businesses generated $650m in adjusted free cash flow, one of the most closely watched metrics for GE investors. While that was down from a year earlier, the latest results marked the first positive performance in 2019 and topped expectations.

“At the margin, most of the news is in line or notably better than expected,” said Nicholas Heymann, an analyst with William Blair. “There’s not a lot to complain about.”

The report may quiet lingering questions after financial investigator Harry Markopolos accused GE of accounting fraud in August. Markopolos has largely retreated from the public eye since alleging GE’s financial state was worse than widely known, claims the company has denied.

Revenue rose 8.4% at GE Aviation even as the business faced challenges related to various Boeing aircraft. The division makes engines for the 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March following two fatal crashes. Culp has said GE faces a cash headwind of $400m a quarter as long as the jet is out of service. GE also supplies the 777X, the debut of which will be delayed because of an engine problem.

Power struggles

The power-equipment unit, a major concern for shareholders, struggled with a 30% decline in orders. Still, Culp noted that profit margins rose substantially for the division. Fixing the ailing business has been a high priority since Culp took the top job at GE in October 2018.

GE said it would take a pre-tax premium deficiency charge of $1bn related to its insurance business, primarily due to a decline in interest rates. The company also took a goodwill impairment charge of $740m against its hydro operations.

Adjusted earnings didn’t account for an $8.7bn non-cash expense related to the sale of part of GE’s stake in oilfield-services company Baker Hughes. GE had previously disclosed that it would take a writedown as a result of the sale, which brought its ownership level below 50%.

On a non-adjusted basis, GE’s net loss attributable to common shareholders was $9.5bn in the third quarter.

Bloomberg