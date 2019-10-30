Companies

Apple expects G5 will recharge iPhone sales

The company aims to ship more than 200-million handsets in 2020, source says

30 October 2019 - 17:26 Debby Wu and Nate Lanxon
Picture: AFP PHOTO/TIMOTHY A CLARY
Picture: AFP PHOTO/TIMOTHY A CLARY

Taipei/London — Apple expects iPhone sales to return to growth in 2020 as the introduction of a line of 5G devices supercharges demand, a person familiar with the matter said.

The company aims to ship more than 200-million handsets in 2020 after introducing more than four new iPhone models, possibly including 4G and 5G models and a low-cost successor to the budget iPhone SE device, the source said. That’s up from analysts’ estimates of about 170-million to 190-million for 2019, snapping at least a year of stagnant sales.

The line-up, however, isn’t finalised and Apple’s plans may change, the person said.

Smartphone makers from Samsung to Huawei have already put 5G-capable devices on the market, betting that the emergence of the newest generation of wireless technology will drive innovation from automated factories to smart homes, exciting consumers and underpinning their businesses in coming years.

Apple opted to bring the technology to the iPhone more than a year behind its major rivals, in part to ensure global networks can support a true 5G user experience. On Wednesday, the Nikkei financial newspaper reported that the company is telling suppliers that it expects to ship at least 80-million iPhones with 5G wireless modems in 2020.

The company’s shares are hovering near a lifetime high as optimism mounts over the iPhone 11’s reception.

The iPhone remains Apple’s most visible and profitable product, and new devices will also drive adoption of Apple’s services and applications.

Yet it’s struggling with soft smartphone demand as people take longer to replace their gadgets and rivals grab market share. The trade war is also denting economic growth in China, Apple’s largest market outside the US, while souring consumers there on American brands.

An Apple spokesperson didn’t have an immediate comment. 

Bloomberg

Spotify shares surge after surprise profit

The music streaming company that has overtaken Apple Music, has beaten forecasts for subscribers to its premium service in a competitive market
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST | Is SA’s digital information safe?

Xperien warns that 42% of hard drives bought on second-hand online platforms contain sensitive data and 15% hold personal information
National
2 days ago

Former Apple lawyer indicted for securities and wire fraud

The charges against Gene Levoff come just eight months after he was charged with insider trading, enriching himself by $227,000
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: How Clicks plans to increase its market share

CEO Vikesh Ramsunder talks to Business Day TV to talk about the group’s full-year results
Companies
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.