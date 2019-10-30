Apple expects G5 will recharge iPhone sales

Taipei/London — Apple expects iPhone sales to return to growth in 2020 as the introduction of a line of 5G devices supercharges demand, a person familiar with the matter said.

The company aims to ship more than 200-million handsets in 2020 after introducing more than four new iPhone models, possibly including 4G and 5G models and a low-cost successor to the budget iPhone SE device, the source said. That’s up from analysts’ estimates of about 170-million to 190-million for 2019, snapping at least a year of stagnant sales.

The line-up, however, isn’t finalised and Apple’s plans may change, the person said.

Smartphone makers from Samsung to Huawei have already put 5G-capable devices on the market, betting that the emergence of the newest generation of wireless technology will drive innovation from automated factories to smart homes, exciting consumers and underpinning their businesses in coming years.

Apple opted to bring the technology to the iPhone more than a year behind its major rivals, in part to ensure global networks can support a true 5G user experience. On Wednesday, the Nikkei financial newspaper reported that the company is telling suppliers that it expects to ship at least 80-million iPhones with 5G wireless modems in 2020.