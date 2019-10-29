News Leader
WATCH: What lies ahead for Sasol
Sasol CEO designate Fleetwood Grobler and CFO Paul Victor talk to Business Day TV
After two delays, Sasol released its annual numbers, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) fell 9%.
The results were placed on hold to investigate cost overruns at its flagship Lake Charles project, which will now cost the company as much as R190bn — double the original budget — making it Sasol’s single largest capital expenditure item.
CEO designate Fleetwood Grobler and CFO Paul Victor joined Business Day TV to discuss what this means for the company.