WATCH: What lies ahead for Sasol

After two delays, Sasol released its annual numbers, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) fell 9%.

The results were placed on hold to investigate cost overruns at its flagship Lake Charles project, which will now cost the company as much as R190bn — double the original budget — making it Sasol’s single largest capital expenditure item.

CEO designate Fleetwood Grobler and CFO Paul Victor joined Business Day TV to discuss what this means for the company.