WATCH: How the leadership changes will affect Sasol
29 October 2019 - 09:53
An independent review of Sasol’s US project has led to a number of executives stepping down, including joint CEOs Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornel.
Peter Major from Mergence Corporate Solutions joined Business Day TV spoke Business Day TV about the independent review into Sasol’s troubled US project and the subsequent leadership changes.