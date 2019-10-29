Companies

WATCH: How the leadership changes will affect Sasol

Peter Major from Mergence Corporate Solutions talks to Business Day TV about spoke to discuss the recent stepping down of group executives

29 October 2019 - 09:53 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

An independent review of Sasol’s US project has led to a number of executives stepping down, including joint CEOs Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornel.

Peter Major from Mergence Corporate Solutions joined Business Day TV spoke Business Day TV about the independent review into Sasol’s troubled US project and the subsequent leadership changes.

