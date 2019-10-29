Companies

Leading carmakers back Donald Trump’s efforts

29 October 2019 - 17:56 Agency Staff
In this file photo taken on September 17, 2019 motor vehicles drive on the 101 freeway in Los Angeles, California. Carmaking heavyweights General Motors, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler have backed President Donald Trump's efforts to ban California from maintaining its own stricter standards on car emissions, the auto giants have confirmed. The announcement is the latest salvo in a months-long battle over car pollution between the White House and the US state, whose Democratic leaders have made fighting climate change a priority. Picture: AFP/ROBYN BECK
In this file photo taken on September 17, 2019 motor vehicles drive on the 101 freeway in Los Angeles, California. Carmaking heavyweights General Motors, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler have backed President Donald Trump's efforts to ban California from maintaining its own stricter standards on car emissions, the auto giants have confirmed. The announcement is the latest salvo in a months-long battle over car pollution between the White House and the US state, whose Democratic leaders have made fighting climate change a priority. Picture: AFP/ROBYN BECK

Washington — Car-making heavyweights General Motors (GM), Toyota and Fiat Chrysler have backed President Donald Trump’s efforts to ban California from maintaining its own stricter standards on car emissions, the companies have confirmed.

The announcement is the latest salvo in a months-long battle over car pollution between the White House and the US state, whose Democratic leaders have made fighting climate change a priority.

California, which has some of the most polluted cities in the US, has used tough emissions standards to improve air quality and become a model for green tech.

But Washington stripped the state of its decades-old right to set its own car pollution regulations in September, arguing that higher standards depressed the new car market and kept older and more unsafe vehicles on the road.

California responded by suing the Trump administration to block the move, alongside nearly two dozen other US states.

The three companies announced on Monday that they would support Washington in that legal action.

“With our industry facing the possibility of multiple, overlapping and inconsistent standards that drive up costs and penalise consumers, we had an obligation to intervene,” said John Bozzella, a spokesperson for a coalition representing the firms.

The move exposes a split in the industry, putting the trio of manufacturers at odds with other leading vehicle companies that have backed California’s tougher regulations. The state reached a deal with four carmakers in July to produce more fuel-efficient cars for the US market.

But the White House was infuriated by the agreement, instructing the department of justice to launch an antitrust investigation against Ford, Volkswagen, Honda and BMW in response.

At that time, Trump reportedly summoned other carmakers to the White House to warn them against agreeing to a similar deal.

AFP

Building green cities in the Middle East are ‘living laboratories’

The United Arab Emirates aims to have more than 40% of its energy come from renewable sources and cut consumption by the same margin by 2050
World
7 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz car sales lift Daimler’s operating profit

Meanwhile, Manager Magazin reports CEO Ola Kaellenius wants Daimler to return to its roots as a car maker rather than reinvent itself as a hi-tech ...
Companies
5 days ago

Is your jet fueled by inedible meat waste? (It might be soon)

At a luxury jet show in Las Vegas, alternative aviation fuels are front and centre, and include food byproducts such as fats, grease and beef tallow
World
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Five factors that affect the resale value of your car

Life / Motoring

Jaguar idles in face of Brexit uncertainty

Companies

Too much emphasis on trees to right climate change, say scientists

World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.