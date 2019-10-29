Companies Company Comment Famous Brands wants food, glorious food (to go) As eating in and buying edibles online increases worldwide, Famous Brands and Prosus want to be on the menu BL PREMIUM

If any more evidence is needed that the future of food and retail is digital, and that SA consumers are under pressure, Famous Brands is scrambling to get its Wimpy app up and running before the peak holiday season.

Being consumer-facing is becoming more important in the food business, and SA’s weak economy is helping accelerate a global trend towards online ordering.